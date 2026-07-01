Polish woman asks why Europe gets sympathy for heatwaves but India doesn't: 'Where is the empathy?'

New Delhi:

While Europe faces scorching heat this summer, issues related to climate change, heatwave preparedness and public safety have captured global attention. Pictures showing overcrowded cooling centres, transport disruptions and warnings about extreme weather conditions have dominated headlines around the world.

Amid all this discussion, a Polish woman living in India raised a thought-provoking question that caught the attention of millions on social media. In a viral video, she asked why there is always empathy for Europe but rarely for India during heatwaves, despite India experiencing much higher temperatures.

"Is there empathy for Europe but not for India?"

Agnieszka Hadała, a Polish content creator who has been living in India, shared her views after observing people's reactions worldwide to the ongoing heatwave in Europe.

However, she questioned why similar compassion is rarely extended to India, where temperatures of 45°C to 50°C are common in several regions every summer.

According to her, people often mock India's weather or infrastructure instead of recognising the challenges millions face during extreme heat.

Heat affects everyone differently

In her video, Agnieszka explained that the impact of a heatwave depends on much more than the temperature shown on a weather app. She pointed out that much of Europe is built to withstand colder weather, which means many homes and buildings do not have air conditioning systems. As a result, even temperatures in the mid-30s can pose serious challenges for people accustomed to cooler climates.

At the same time, she emphasised that this should not mean the hardships faced by people in India are overlooked. Her message was clear: every region faces different climate-related challenges, and every community deserves empathy.

Social media weighs in

The video quickly went viral on social media. Many users appreciated Agnieszka's balanced perspective, saying she highlighted an aspect of global climate discussions that often goes unnoticed. Some users agreed that conversations around such global events should also acknowledge India's experiences instead of assuming that extreme heat is simply something people have to live with.

Others pointed out that both Europe and India face different challenges when it comes to climate and infrastructure.

Climate conversations need context

More than just comparing temperatures, Agnieszka's video sparked a broader discussion about how people respond to weather disasters across the world.

She was not suggesting that Europe should not receive sympathy during its heatwave. Instead, she questioned why the same compassion is not always extended to places where extreme weather conditions are a yearly reality.

As climate change continues to intensify weather events across the globe, her video serves as a reminder that empathy should not be determined by geography.