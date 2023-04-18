Police hunt for Prince Harry doppelganger caught on CCTV stealing Louis Vuitton bag

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Prince Harry doppelganger caught on CCTV stealing LV bag

Trending News: Police in Hertfordshire are searching for a Prince Harry lookalike who is wanted in relation to a designer handbag theft. The theft occurred when a vehicle was broken into at Topgolf on Bushey Mill Lane on Friday 10th March, with the rear window being smashed and a Louis Vuitton bag containing a MacBook, Apple headphones, and a hard drive being stolen. The police are urging anyone with information to contact PC Michael Norris directly.

Hertfordshire Police released a CCTV image of a ginger-bearded man, which quickly went viral after social media users pointed out his resemblance to the Duke of Sussex. The UK Cop Humour Facebook page shared the appeal, joking that "Rare footage of Harry without Meghan has emerged".

Commenters made jokes about the man's actions and the Duke of Sussex's financial situation. “Wow Harry really has hit a new low,” a social media user joked. “C’mon give the man a break. He’s hard up now daddy isn’t paying for him,” another Facebook user wrote. “He must be doing this to pay for security,” a third commented.

Buckingham Palace announced last week that Prince Harry will be attending King Charles' coronation next month, while his wife Meghan Markle remains in California.

