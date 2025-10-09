PM Modi, UK PM Starmer enjoy classical rendition of Ed Sheeran–Arijit Singh's 'Sapphire' | Watch PM Modi shared a video of the performance on social media, praising it as "a great example of India-UK cultural partnership."

Mumbai:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a cultural event in Mumbai, celebrating the strong ties between India and the UK. A highlight of the evening was a classical rendition of the song "Sapphire", originally sung by British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and Indian playback star Arijit Singh.

PM Modi shared a video of the performance on social media, praising it as "a great example of India-UK cultural partnership."

Watch video here

"Wonderful rendition of Ed Sheeran & Arijit Singh’s Sapphire, which is a great example of India-UK cultural partnership!" PM Modi said in a post on X.

Ed Sheeran–Arijit Singh's 'Sapphire'

Sapphire, the 2025 single by British popstar Ed Sheeran featuring Indian playback singer Arijit Singh. The song, originally blending Western pop with Indian and Punjabi musical influences, was released as the third single from Sheeran's eighth studio album Play in June 2025.

For the cultural event, musicians gave the track a distinctly Indian classical touch, incorporating instruments such as the sitar and tabla. Both PMs were seen smiling and applauding the performance, marking a joyful moment of cross-cultural celebration and artistic exchange.

Also Read: From Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka to Bahawalpur Naan: IAF's unique menu to celebrate 93rd anniversary

Also Read: Mount Everest visible from Bihar's Madhubani after clear skies and cleaner air delight residents