PM Modi inaugurates Mahakal Corridor in Ujjain, netizens share photos and video praising the leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the first phase of the Mahakal Lok corridor project at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and also performed puja at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in the city. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Phase-I of the 'Mahakal Lok' project will help in enriching the experience of pilgrims visiting the temple by providing them with world-class modern amenities.

Prior to dedicating the corridor to people, Modi performed puja at the ancient Mahakaleshwar Temple. The prime minister unveiled the 'shivaling' by pressing a remote control button from a short distance from the gateway in the presence of a large number of seers in the background.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said spirituality is contained in every particle and divine energy is being transmitted in every corner of Ujjain. Ujjain has led India's prosperity, knowledge, dignity and literature for thousands of years. Soon after the inauguration, netizens lauded him and flooded social media with photos and video from the grand event. A user wrote, "Following the path of Sanatana Dharma, Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji inaugurated Shri Mahakal Lok in Ujjain. The grandeur of Shri Mahakal Lok is unique, supernatural & unimaginable. This will become a source of energy for the devotees. Jai Mahakaal #ShriMahakalLok #MahakalLok."

Another said, "This can be only possible under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji, Mahakal Lok is ready to reveal its grandeur.#श्री_महाकाल_लोक."

