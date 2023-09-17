Seema Haider blows candles, cuts cake and celebrates PM Modi's birthday | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Seema Haider celebrates PM Modi's birthday

PM Modi's Birthday: Pakistani national Seema Haider on Sunday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 73 today. Haider, who entered India illegally via Nepal earlier this year, was seen blowing candles and cutting cake to celebrate PM Modi's birthday. Her four children and Indian lover Sachin also accompanied her.

Haider also released a video and congratulated PM Modi saying that the PM has brought glory to India across the world and ended the video by saying "Hindustan Zindabad." The 30-year-old woman from the Sindh province of Pakistan had also sent 'rakhis' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Raksha Bandhan which is a festival celebrated in India where sisters tie a decorative thread 'rakhi' around their brothers' wrists as a symbol of their bond and protection..

Along with PM Modi, she had sent 'rakhis' to Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Haider had illegally entered India through Nepal to live with her lover Sachin Meena who stays in Greater Noida. She had come along with her four children – all below the age of 7 years – in May and lived in the Rabupura area in a rented accommodation secretly.

Haider and Meena, who claimed to have got in touch over online game PUBG in 2019-20, were arrested on July 4 this year, but a local court granted them bail on July 7.

The duo has been living together in Greater Noida ever since, even as the local police and the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad continue separate investigations into the case.

