'Playboy' poker player Dan Bilzerian gets married leaving netizens in disbelief: 'So unreal'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DANBILZERIAN Dan Bilzerian announced his marriage with Hailey Grice on social media

Poker player Dan Bilzerian recently announced on social media that he is married. Bilzerian's wife is Hailey Grice, a bikini model, who walked down the aisle. The image of the couple has been going viral on social media with many finding it hard to believe that Bilzerian, known for his playboy-like lifestyle, has actually taken the marital plunge. Many commented that if Bilzerian could tie the knot, so can they.

Dan Bilzerian's viral 'marriage' picture

Bilzerian and Grice's 'marriage' picture has baffled many. The popular poker player, who has more than 33.5 million followers on Instagram, announced the news by sharing a picture from his wedding day, in which he was seen walking down the aisle with his wife. Bilzerian is dressed in a black suit and Grice opted for a satin dress for her big day. Bilzerian shared the picture on social media writing, "I finally did it (sic)."

Netizens are in disbelief as Bilzerian gets married

Bilzerian's life on social media suggests that he has been living a very glamorous life. Images of his show that he hangs around with new women every day. A part of his popularity stems from his very flashy and extravagant lifestyle which is all over social media for public consumption. Now, when Bilzerian married and announced it on social media, many were taken aback. One of the netizens commented, "So unreal." Another one commented, "What feels illegal, but isn’t? Dan Bilzerian getting married (sic)."

Read: Viral Video: Elephants let the truck pass in jungle only after taking 'sugarcane tax'

Who is Dan Bilzerian's wife?

After Dan Bilzerian got married, there has been much curiosity about who his wife is. Hailey Grice is a professional model. Her Instagram handle is filled with many sexy and too-hot-to-handle images.

Read: Elon Musk shares pic partying with Sergey Brin amid reports of affair with his wife

Read More Trending News