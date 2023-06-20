Viral Video: Plane door opens mid-air in Brazil as passengers sit in shock. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Plane door opens mid-air in Brazil

Trending News: In a terrifying video that has gone viral on the internet, a plane's cargo door suddenly opened while it was flying in Brazil. The shocking moment was captured by a passenger on the flight, showing people inside the plane sitting amidst strong winds. As the camera pans, you can clearly see that the door is completely missing. According to reports, Brazilian singer and songwriter Tierry and his teammates were on board the flight. The incident took place on a Brazilian airliner travelling from Sao Luis to Salvador on June 12.

In the video, you can also see that luggage and musical instruments were stacked near the door, which got blown away in the small passenger aircraft. At one point in the video, clouds can be seen beneath the aircraft. However, what's most remarkable is that despite the intense winds and objects flying around them, the passengers remained surprisingly calm. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

The horrifying video was shared by Breaking Aviation News & Videos, with the caption stating that the aircraft carrying Tierry safely landed at Sao Luis Airport after the cargo door opened during the flight. It was an Embraer-110 plane operated by NHR Taxi Aereo, and it was transporting Tierry and his band members after a show in Sao Luis, Maranhao.

Watch the viral video here:

Since the video was shared, it has garnered significant attention, accumulating lakhs of views. Netizens expressed their astonishment in the comments, with one user noting how everyone remained so calm, including the person recording the video. Tierry's band, meanwhile, safely returned to their hotel, surely relieved to have escaped the fate of other famous bands involved in plane crashes.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the door opening after takeoff. Unfortunately, not all incidents of midflight door openings are due to technical problems.

