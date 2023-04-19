Pizza delivery boy helps police catch thief, netizens call him a legend. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Pizza delivery driver trips car thief in daring Pennsylvania police chase

Trending News: Have you heard about the latest hero in town? No, it's not a caped crusader, but a pizza delivery agent! In a bizarre turn of events, Tyler Morrell, a 29-year-old pizza delivery guy, became a viral sensation after he tripped a car thief suspect in the middle of a high-speed chase in Pennsylvania, US. The incident was captured on a doorbell camera, and it's the stuff that action movies are made of! Morrell was delivering a pizza to a customer's home in Middletown Township when suddenly, a police chase came roaring down the street. The footage shows Morrell holding the pizza, looking unimpressed, and watching the chase unfold before his eyes.

But just as the getaway car screeches to a halt in front of him, Morrell springs into action and trips the suspect, who falls flat on his face. The police were quick to applaud Morrell's actions and even joked about offering him a job on their team. The pizza joint where Morrell worked, Coccos Pizza Aston, also gave him a shoutout on social media for being a true hero. However, the police chief did caution people not to get involved in dangerous situations like this. Although Morrell's intentions were noble, the suspect could have been injured, and that could have led to a civil lawsuit.

The video has received over 277k views and 4.5k reaction on Facebook. A user commented, "That man is a living legend. The cheese didn’t even shift on the pie!" Another wrote, "This is amazing!! Lol so casually saved the day lol. They need to name a pizza the tyler special. something with a little kick to it." A third added, "OMG .... dude is a hero and didn't even drop the food. Brookhaven police better give him a shout out."

Watch the viral video of pizza delivery driver aiding police in nabbing car thief here:

