Pinky Irani played matchmaker between Jacqueline Fernandez & Sukesh Chandrasekhar; know all about her

Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She was also joined in by Pinky Irani, Sukesh's aide who had apparently introduced Bollywood actress Jacqueline to him. The EOW had also summoned Pinky Irani to join the investigation as she had a critical role to play in the entire Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Who is Pinky Irani?

If reports are to be believed then Mumbai-based, Pinky had helped Sukesh to contact Jacqueline Fernandez as she knew both of them and played a matchmaker between the duo. She acted as a personal shopper for Chandrashekhar and with the help of a video call while he is in jail, she used to purchase gifts for Jacqueline from luxury brands like Christian Dior, LV, Hermès, Versace etc. Things that she used to buy included bags, whip, crockery, shoes, watches, accessories, horse harness, saddle. etc.

The agency was told by Fernandez that she got from the accused 5 watches, 20 pieces of jewellery, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 cloth items, 32 bags including 3 of luxury brands like Gucci and Chanel, 4 'Hermes' bags and 2 bracelets, 9 paintings and a Versace crockery set, flowers, chocolates, limited edition perfume.

The ED has alleged that Chandrashekhar, 32, used illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez and claimed he had extorted the money by cheating high-profile people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Reportedly, Pinky had a huge role to play in Sukesh and Jacqueline's alleged relationship. As per reports, Chandrashekhar offered Rs 10 crore to her for sorting out differences between him and Jacqueline as they had a fight around Valentine’s Day. He also gave a Tiffany diamond ring to propose to Fernandez, which had J&S as its initials.

The ED also claimed Fernandez had first denied that Chandrashekhar purchased cars for her parents living in Bahrain but when she was confronted with evidences she "admitted" the same and this "shows her connivance with accused Sukesh (Chandrashekhar) to conceal the use of the proceeds of crime.

In February this year, the Patiala House Court had granted bail to Pinky Irani. She was arrested on 9 December, 2021, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

-with PTI inputs

