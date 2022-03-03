Thursday, March 03, 2022
     
Pics of couple getting married in Ukraine's bomb shelter amid Russia's aggressive shelling are heartwarming

As Russian forces continue aggressive shelling in different parts of Ukraine, heartwarming photos of a couple getting married in a bomb shelter have surfaced on the Internet. These photos from war-torn Ukraine will surely melt your heart. Take a look.

India TV Trending Desk Written by: India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 03, 2022 13:19 IST
Ukraine couple gets married in bomb shelter
Image Source : TWITTER/NEXTA_TV

Ukraine couple gets married in bomb shelter

Maya Angelou said, "Love recognises no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope." The quote seems more real and practical when you see a couple getting married in a bomb shelter. Thursday morning, photos of a couple saying 'I do' in a bomb shelter in Ukraine went viral on the Internet. These photos come from Odesa city at a time when Russian forces continue aggressive shelling in different parts of Ukraine.

The photos were posted by a Belarusian media organisation on Twitter. In the post, the bride holds flowers in her hands, while the groom signs documents. The couple is also seen having a little celebration as people near them hold bread loaves. "Meanwhile, a marriage registration took place in a bomb shelter in #Odesa," the caption of the Twitter post read. 

Meanwhile,  at least four explosions were reported in Kyiv on Thursday as Russia continued its assault on Ukraine for the eighth day.

Air raid sirens were heard in the capital city following the explosions -- two reportedly went off in the city centre, and the two others near a metro station, the BBC reported.

Footage of the blasts that took place at around 3 a.m. shared on social media showed a huge fireball lighting up the night sky in the capital. The targets of the explosions however remained unknown, while there were no confirmation on any casualties or injuries.

Besides Kyiv, intense shelling was also reported in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine.

Since the assault began, Ukraine has claimed that more than 2,000 civilians have died, while the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has said that the conflict has also led to some 1 million people to flee the country.

