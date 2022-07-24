Philippines man takes wife's meme-face pillow on vacation & set 'Couple Goals' on internet, here's how

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Philippines man with his wife's face pillow

Philippines man has set massive 'couple goals' as he came up with an interesting idea when his wife had to back out from the vacation they had planned together. In order to feel her presence throughout the trip. Reportedly Raymond Fortunado had long planned a vacation to Coron in Palawan, the Philippines. However, at the last minute, his wife Joanne Fortunado had to cancel the plans. According to the news portal Kami, Joanne who works as a freelance model had to cancel her plans at the last moment.

Interestingly, Raymond went ahead with the trip and also made sure his wife was with him. He took with him a pillow with her face! Yes, you read it right. Raymond posted several photos and videos with his wife's meme-face pillow featuring in them. He shared photos of himself snorkeling with the pillow. One picture even showed him getting the pillow's temperature in accordance with COVID protocols. If you can't believe it, you can check out the below pictures. Sharing a short clip on social media he wrote, "You made me cry there! I lost my sadness [now]… thank you for following me,", as translated by Next Shark.

Netizens reactions

Raymond's pictures have left netizens in splits. "Hhahahha...this is so funny," a social media user commented. "How cute," another one wrote. "Lucky girl," a Facebook user commented. However, some of the users were not really impressed with his idea. One of them wrote, "This is so creepy." Another said, "Kaun hai yeh log…kaha se aate hai." "Acchi pic ka hi pillow bana data," wrote another.

-with ANI inputs

