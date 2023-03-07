Pet dog turns Baba ji, gives ‘aashirwad’ to owners in adorable viral video. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THEKATTAPPA Pet dog gives ‘aashirwad’ to owners

Trending News: The bond between dogs and humans is often cherished, as these furry friends are known for their loving nature and playful antics that can bring a smile to anyone's face. A recent Instagram reel showcases one such video of an adorable doggo giving blessings or 'aashirwad' to its hoomans, leaving netizens delighted.

The video was shared on the personal Instagram page dedicated to a golden retriever named 'The Kattappa', who has gained a considerable following online. The clip shows the dog using its paw to bless different humans in its life. The cute clip has garnered over 2.1 million views and 229k likes, along with several likes and comments.



Instagram users were quick to react to the post, with many leaving funny and light-hearted comments. "Jai ho kattappa baba ki," a user joked. Another user commented, "Boards mei pass hone ki ashirwaad dedo." "Baba Dogganand," another joked. A fourth asked, "Please mention darshan timing."

Watch the viral video of pet dog giving 'aashirwad' to owners here:

The video serves as a reminder of the special bond that exists between humans and their four-legged friends and reinforces the belief that dogs are indeed the best friends that humans could ask for.

Read More Trending News