Pet dog gives its life fighting black cobra to protect family in Haryana's Karnal

New Delhi:

A pet dog in Haryana's Karnal lost its life after confronting a black cobra that was moving towards its caretaker, in an incident that has left the family heartbroken. The dog, named Jimmy, reportedly attacked the snake before it could reach the caretaker and continued fighting despite being bitten during the encounter.

A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the cobra approaching the house while Jimmy rushes towards it. According to the family, the dog's actions prevented the snake from advancing further, but the bites proved fatal. Jimmy's caretaker says the dog left behind a powerful reminder of the loyalty pets show towards the people they love.

How the incident unfolded

Jimmy's caretaker, Sumit, said the incident took place at around 6 pm on Sunday when he was about to take his two pet dogs, Jimmy and Max, out for a walk.

As they reached the gate, they spotted a black cobra entering the premises. Before Sumit could react, both dogs broke free and ran towards the snake.

According to Sumit, Jimmy was the first to attack. As the cobra spread its hood, the dog lunged at it with its paws. During the struggle, the snake bit Jimmy on the mouth and one of its paws.

Despite the bites, Jimmy continued fighting the cobra, while the second dog, Max, circled around the snake and prevented it from moving forward.

Snake bite turns fatal within minutes

After being bitten, Jimmy's condition deteriorated rapidly.

According to Sumit, the venom spread through the dog's body within around eight minutes. During this time, the cobra slipped away and hid near a wall, where Sumit spotted it.

A snake rescuer was called to the spot, and the cobra was safely captured before being released into a nearby forest. By then, however, Jimmy was in a critical condition.

Family mourns Jimmy's death

Sumit said he immediately called a veterinary doctor, but Jimmy had already died before medical help arrived. By the time the vet reached the house, the venom had spread throughout the dog's body.

The family said they had brought Jimmy home around nine years ago from Karnal, and over the years the dog had become an inseparable part of their lives.

According to Sumit, the family took great care of Jimmy. During summers, the dog was kept comfortable with an air conditioner and cooler, while a heater was arranged during winter.

The family continues to mourn Jimmy's death, remembering the dog they believe gave its life while trying to protect its caretaker.

Reported by: Amit Bhatnagar

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