Passengers enjoy free showers after tap bursts on railway station; netizens quip ‘goodbye water scarcity'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CRAZIESTLAZY Passengers enjoy free showers after tap bursts

Water shortages, foul odors, and leaking taps at railway stations are not uncommon in India, as we have seen many times over the years. In a strange incident, a video is doing the rounds on the internet which shows a tap burst at a railway station offering free showers to passengers. The video is viral on the internet and netizens are reacting to the video.

The viral video shows a broken tap splashing water inside an approaching train, with people on the platform rushing to avoid getting drenched. The clip also shows passengers being shocked by the unexpected showers inside the train compartments, with many attempting to move out of the path. The 30-second video shows that the water flow entered the train directly via the windows, alarming and confusing the passengers on board. The footage is reportedly from Mumbai.

The rare clip was shared by a Twitter user named Abhy. His caption read, "Indian railways at your service." It went viral in no time and netizens flocked to the comment section to react to the incident.

One user wrote, "At least one person could have just closed the tap with cloth or something. I guess we don't care." Another user wrote, "Its great to see water being used in the right places." A third user wrote, "Seems like someone did it on purpose to prank on the passengers." Another user commented, "I thought it was Funny too but it was at the Expense of a lot of Passengers on the Train. What if that Water sprayed on someone’s Phone, Laptop or important Documents? I don’t think they would find it very funny. Humour should be at the Expense of someone else."

Also read: Iran's 'Zombie Angelina Jolie' reveals her real face before cosmetic surgery, netizens are shocked | See photo

While some users made humorous remarks about the incident, others pointed out that people capturing the sight could rather stop the water flow. Some people also highlighted the wastage of water and the measures that the Indian railways should take.

Also read: 'Kidnap Rishi Sunak': Viral tweet on getting back Kohinoor via new UK PM leaves internet in splits

Read More Trending News