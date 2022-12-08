Parle-G biscuit halwa recipe leaves internet disgusted, netizens warn chef 'never enter kitchen again'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Parle-G biscuit Halwa recipe leaves internet disgusted

Unusual food combinations are nothing new in today's world. Everyone has been unleashing their inner chefs over the past few years and experimenting with new food combinations. Now, a video is making the rounds on the internet that shows an unusual recipe for Parle-G biscuits' halwa. Since Parle-G biscuits are one of the most treasured and among the oldest biscuits, the video has offended online users. They expressed their anger at the chef for playing with such a classic delicacy.

The viral video shows a person frying two packs of biscuits in ghee on a pan. The clip further shows how the chef transfers the richly coloured biscuits to a bowl and grinds them into powder after letting them settle. The video also shows the process of adding the powdered, crushed biscuits to a solution of sugar, water and milk powder. In the end, cashews and nuts are combined and formed into balls. The footage was shared by a Twitter user named Mohammed Futurewala.

As soon as it went viral, people flocked to the comment section to give their verdict on the bizarre food combination. One user wrote, "May as well eat a giant mound of sugar instead of this ‘mouth melting’ concoction." Another user wrote, "If you’re going to make that much effort, why not use atta or sooji instead of biscuits. Honestly its a bit repulsive." A third user commented, "Tauba hai bhai, ppl are just too much, the other day I saw someone adding Parle-G into tea, according to her it makes tea creamier." A user also commented, "omg, this is definitely in my top three worst of the worst."

While some users commented that it was the worst food combination they saw, others expressed that they would instead eat a giant mound of sugar. The bizarre recipe garnered over 12,000 views and several comments.

