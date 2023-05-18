From Jiju to Sadu Bhai: Twitterati can’t digest that Nick Jonas is Raghav Chadha's bro–in-law

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raghav Chadha and Nick Jonas are now brothers-in-law

Trending News: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, a leader from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), recently got engaged. The engagement ceremony happened at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. After the news and pictures of their engagement were shared, many people were amazed by the couple and expressed their thoughts on Twitter. However, there was one aspect that Twitter users found difficult to digest—that Raghav Chadha and Nick Jonas, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, are now "brothers-in-law" aka “Sadu Bhai” in Hindi. This led to numerous funny reactions from desi Twitterati.

Some users expressed their belief that anything is possible if Nick Jonas and Raghav Chadha can become brothers-in-law. Many netizens found it hard to believe that this relationship is real. Here are some other reactions from Twitter users:

Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha have never publicly acknowledged their relationship before this. However, it is reported that they have known each other for several years and eventually decided to get married. Their engagement ceremony took place at Kapurthala House in New Delhi on May 14. Several politicians and celebrities attended the event. The couple shared photographs from this special occasion on May 13. Raghav Chadha wrote, "Everything I prayed for... She said yes!" while Parineeti wrote, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes!"

Read More Trending News