'Kya jamana aa gaya hai': Pakistani woman throws dance party to celebrate divorce, video goes viral | WATCH

A video showing a woman celebrating her divorce with a dance party has sparked mixed reactions on social media. The footage, reportedly from Pakistan, features the woman dancing to a popular Bollywood song that portrays marriage as a lifelong burden. Clad in a purple lehenga, she performs to “Zor Ka Jhatka” as her friends cheer her on.

In the backdrop, a large banner displays “Divorce Mubarak,” playfully flipping the traditional “Shaadi Mubarak” greeting on its head.

The video, which was shared on the X (formerly Twitter) page @professorsahab and quickly went viral, features a woman dancing while being showered with banknotes, seemingly to celebrate her divorce. The exact location of the video is unclear, but Pakistani news site Minute Mirror reports that the woman featured in it owns a store in the United States. She hosted a divorce party to celebrate a fresh start.

Watch the viral video:

The video has amassed millions of views and thousands of comments on X. Reactions in the comments section were polarised, with some criticising what they deemed her immoral behaviour, while others praised her for embracing her newfound freedom with joy.

One user commented, “And they lived happily after… this famous quote will change soon.. Courtesy #socialmedia Damahge is permanent now.” Another person wrote, “Kya jamana aa gaya hai (What sort of time has arrived).” A third user commented in favour of the woman, “Maybe she had a very bad marriage. Let’s not judge someone without knowing their side of the story.” While a fourth user said, “Good for her!!”

“Some marriages are toxic and irreparable, making separation a cause for celebration. Life is short—make the most of it,” said X user Shambhavi Pant.