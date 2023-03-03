Pakistani Tiktoker Hareem Shah's private videos get LEAKED: she says 'friends stole them from phone'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HAREEMSHAH_0FFICIAL Pakistani Tiktoker Hareem Shah's private videos get LEAKED

Pakistan's popular Tiktoker and social media influencer Hareem Shah frequently makes headlines for her Tiktok videos. However, now she has found herself surrounded by controversy as her name rules the news. An alleged MMS video of Hareem Shah has been leaked on the Internet and the Tiktoker herself informed about the same to her fans.

According to media reports, Hareem has talked to a private TV channel in Morocco regarding the matter. The Tiktoker disclosed that 'some of my personal videos are going viral on social media.' Hareem also said that the ones who made these videos viral are none other than her own friends. Hareem named two of her friends - Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naaz who she claims to be behind this whole incident.

According to a report on a Pakistani website, Hareem Shah said, 'I myself made those videos a few years back but my friends, Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naaz stole those videos from my phone and now they are sharing it on social media. They are going viral. I have decided to take legal action against both of them."

Meanwhile, Hareem is one of the top social media influencers in Pakistan. She enjoys a huge fanbase of more than 296K people following her on Instagram. Apart from this, her Tiktok videos are also very viral and she has over 1 lakh 86 thousand followers on the platform.

