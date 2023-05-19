Pakistani student writes lyrics of Ali Zafar’s Jhoom in physics exam, singer shares video. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pakistani student writes lyrics of Ali Zafar Jhoom in physics exam

Trending News: Good songs have a way of capturing our hearts and staying with us for a long time. One such song is Ali Zafar's ‘Jhoom’, which recently resurfaced on the internet after more than a decade since its original release. The song went viral once again, proving its enduring popularity. Interestingly, a video from the past has also caught the attention of netizens. This video shows a Pakistani student using the lyrics from Ali Zafar's song "Jhoom" to answer a physics exam question.

In the video, a teacher narrates the story of the student's unique answer. Many of us can relate to moments of being completely blank during exams and trying to come up with creative answers. However, this student took it to the next level by filling his pages with the lyrics of Zafar's song "Jhoom."

Ali Zafar, upon seeing the video, shared it on his Twitter with an Urdu caption. In the translated version, he requested his students not to search for physics in his songs, even though physics can be found everywhere, including in the lyrics of his song. He emphasized the importance of respecting teachers and focusing on studies. The video quickly gained over 185k views and sparked a variety of reactions from people.

Watch the viral video here:

Some found the student's approach to understanding physics amusing, while others reminisced about their school days and the innocence of taking tests. One Twitter user jokingly asked Zafar to sing the three laws of Newton or explain other physics concepts. Another praised Zafar for his thoughtful and responsible reaction. Many responded with laughter and suggested that Zafar's next song could be the answer to that particular physics question.

