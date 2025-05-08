Pakistani man slams Army for lying about Rawalpindi attack, says 'asmaani bijli giri hai' | WATCH Pakistani man criticizes Army's handling of Rawalpindi attack, accusing them of dishonesty. Watch as he expresses outrage, saying, 'asmaani bijli giri hai'. Get the latest updates on the controversy.

New Delhi:

Pakistan tried to launch missile and drone attacks on 15 Indian cities. However, India has given a befitting reply to Pakistan's audacity with its Operation Sindoor. India has targeted many Pakistani locations. These include areas from Rawalpindi to Lahore. An Indian drone has destroyed the Chinese-origin HQ-9 in Lahore. After the attack, many videos from Pakistan are going viral on social media. In one of the viral video, a young man is showing the video of the attack on Rawalpindi stadium to the people by capturing it through a camera. However, Pakistan is now hiding the truth of India's attack from its own people. The Pakistani army and police are calling it a lightning strike. After this, the anger of the Pakistani public has burst out on the army.

What did the resident of Rawalpindi say?

In a video that has gone viral across Pakistan, a man can be seen criticising the army for its claim that a lightning strike hit Rawalpindi instead of admitting to a targeted strike. His voice is steady but biting. “Itne naalayak log hain… keh rahe hain bijli giri hai. Sharam nahi aati inhe jhooth bolte hue…” he says, visibly angry. ("Such incompetent people... they're saying lightning struck. Aren’t they ashamed to lie like this?"). This is the situation of Fort Street, Rawalpindi, where the drone was shot down in the morning.

The Pakistani army claimed that four soldiers were injured

The Pakistan Army has claimed that four of its soldiers were injured in a drone attack by India. At the same time, the army claimed that the armed forces have shot down several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) fired by India. Indian military officials in New Delhi said that the Indian armed forces foiled the Pakistani army's attempts to attack several military bases in northern and western India using drones and missiles on Wednesday night and destroyed a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore in retaliation.

Panic spread in Lahore

Pakistan Army spokesman Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in Islamabad that a drone fell near Lahore, injuring four soldiers. An official said at least four drone attacks took place in the Lahore Cantonment area. The armed forces opened fire and sounded sirens, causing panic among residents of Lahore's border areas and the Defence House Authority.

Disclaimer: (This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.)

ALSO READ: Pakistani man says 'Missiles ko rok nahi sake, India ne ghar mein ghus ke maara' in viral video