Pakistani man says 'Missiles ko rok nahi sake, India ne ghar mein ghus ke maara' in viral video India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack, where around nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK were targeted.

New Delhi:

A video is getting super viral on social media where a Pakistani citizen openly criticises his own country’s defence mechanism for its complete failure to intercept a single missile after India strikes nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday morning (May 7).

The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' almost two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 (Tuesday).

A Pakistani man in the viral video exposed his country's weak defence mechanism and said, "India ne ghar mein ghus ke maara hai," he said while exposing the country's weak defence mechanism.

Pakistani citizen exposes Pak's defence mechanism

The man, out of frustration, accused the Pakistani defence system of being utterly incompetent, stating that India launched 24 missiles with complete precision and none were intercepted by Pakistan. “India ne humhe ghus ke maara aur hum unke missiles ko rok bhi nahi sake,” he said, adding that the truth must be acknowledged, even if it appears to favour India.

He said, "We are not praising India, but we are spitting out facts on Operation Sindoor.

Drawing a comparison with other countries, he pointed out that when Iran launched hundreds of missiles at Israel, most were intercepted by Israel's robust air defence system, which prevented major damage. In contrast, he lamented, Pakistan's system failed, allowing all Indian missiles to hit their intended targets without resistance.

What is Operation Sindoor?

The air strikes (under Sindoor mission) were aimed at avenging the Pahalgam attack victims and eliminating key Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders and camps involved in planning attacks on Indian soil.