Pakistani college students organise fake shaadi on 'Bollywood Day', internet reacts

Trending News: A Pakistani university has made waves on the internet with a unique event - a fake wedding featuring a bride, groom, baraat, and all the traditional trimmings of a South Asian wedding. The event, which took place at the Lahore University of Management Sciences, was organized by students for fun and entertainment, with no real purpose behind it.

The annual ‘Bollywood Day’ event was captured on camera and has since gone viral, with the video attracting thousands of views, likes, and comments on social media sites, particularly from South Asians, including Pakistanis. According to media reports, the event was attended by a crowd of LUMS students, with two seniors chosen to play the roles of the bride and groom.

Watch the viral video of Pakistani college students having fake shaadi here:

The video has received over 154k views and 1,700 likes. The unique event has sparked a debate on Twitter, with some praising the creativity and fun of the students, while others expressed annoyance at the perceived trivialization of marriage.

"Such a disgrace to society! Shaadi is not a joke," a user commented. "Appropriate cringe to do," another wrote. "Yeh toh real ghar ghar wala khel hogaya," a third added. "People in other universities are teaching quantum mechanics/ thermodynamics and they're busy doing mujra," a fourth user wrote.

