Watch: Pakistan man wants Modi as PM to fix country amid economic crisis, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IMINAKSHIJOSHI Pakistan man’s rant about country’s economic crisis

Trending News: A viral video posted by Pakistani YouTuber, Sana Amjad, features a local citizen criticizing the current government in Pakistan and expressing a desire for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to govern Pakistan. The video has caused controversy due to its anti-Pakistan sentiments. In the video, the citizen reacts to the current economic crisis in the country by complaining about the high prices of essential goods, such as tomatoes and chicken, and expresses a wish that Pakistan had not been separated from India during Partition.

He claims that if Pakistan were still a part of India, citizens would be able to purchase these items at much lower prices. He also expresses a desire for a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he believes is respected and followed by his people and could deal with the mischievous elements in Pakistan.

The video, which has received over 113k views, has sparked outrage among many Pakistani Twitter users, who view the comments as unpatriotic and anti-national. Pakistani netizens are of the opinion that the man’s sentiments expressed in the video are not representative of the views of the majority of Pakistanis, who are proud of their country and its independence.

Watch the viral video of Pakistan man’s rant about country’s economic crisis and wishing for Modi as PM:

Sana Amjad, the YouTuber who posted the video, is a former journalist who has worked for several Pakistani media outlets. She has not commented on the controversy surrounding the video.

Read More Trending News