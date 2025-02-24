Pakistan man surprises his bride-to-be with a Shah Rukh Khan-style visit before wedding | Watch viral video For everyone, their wedding day is the most important in their life. If so, there is no doubt that this Pakistani couple will cherish this wedding moment all their lives. The groom-to-be's surprise visit to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song is going viral.

Many wedding-related videos go viral on social media. Many of us cherish every moment of our wedding celebrations as our most cherished memories. One such video is currently going viral on social media. And who doesn't like to charm their spouse with Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan's way? Well, in the recent video that is going viral, it can be seen that the groom-to-be is dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song.

The video was shared on social media by wedding photographer Muhammad Ghaffar. In the viral video, the bride, Atika Ali Khawaja, is seen standing on the balcony of her house. Just then, the groom, Khawaja Ali Amir, arrives with his friends. The groom arrives dancing to the Bollywood song 'Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye' from Shah Rukh Khan's iconic film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. The groom is later seen getting out of the vehicle in cinematic style.

The bride is looking at him and encouraging him. Later, she is seen coming down. By then, the groom has also arrived. He holds her hand. Later, the two dance together. Relatives and friends are there. They are all seen looking at them with excitement and love.

For everyone, their wedding day is the most important in their life. If so, there is no doubt that these will be the most beautiful moments associated with their wedding day.

Many people commented on this beautiful video. One user wrote, "How beautiful!" another one wrote, "May this happiness last forever."

The iconic song Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye, written by Sameer and arranged by Jatin-Lalit, is from the 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The song is still unquestionably a wedding favourite.

