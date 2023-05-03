Pakistan family uses extreme ‘jugaad’ to fit kids in car, viral video outrages netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kids crammed into cage attached to a car in Pakistan’s Karachi

Trending News: A shocking video from Pakistan has surfaced online and is going crazy viral. In Karachi, commuters were left stunned when they spotted a car driving down the road with a bizarre makeshift solution attached to its bumper. The video, which has been shared across social media, shows three kids crammed inside a cage-like container that has been attached to the car's rear bumper. It appears that the family had too many members to fit inside the car, so they came up with a disturbing ‘jugaad’ that has outraged netizens.

The clip was shared on an automobile Instagram page, accompanied by the caption "Tag karo Karachi walo ko." As the car drives by, people in the background can be heard laughing hysterically. The video shows that the vehicle is already packed with people, with the passenger seat and backseats filled beyond capacity. But to fit in all the family members, someone in the car came up with the idea of attaching a cage-like container to the bumper.

The video has sparked outrage among netizens and left them with divided opinions. While some found humour in the situation and took a dig at the owner's creativity, others were angered and called for the vehicle owner to be arrested for putting the children in danger. Many have raised concerns about road safety and have urged authorities to take action. A user commented, "What if someone bumps from behind ?????? Super unsafe!!" Another user wrote, "So dangerous." "This is Elon Musk," a third user joked. A fourth added, "Very dangerous!! Shouldn't be encouraged!!"

Watch the viral video of kids crammed into cage attached to a car in Pakistan’s Karachi here:

