Viral video: Painter pauses work to honour national anthem as students pass unaware

Little does anyone disagree with the claim that, at least once in a while, we come across videos that shake our conscience and make us think from a humanistic point of view rather than simply accepting the conventional thoughts posed by society. A simple example can be seen in a statement often taught to everyone—that being educated is enough to instill patriotism in people. However, a recent viral video broke these assumptions, providing a powerful example for society: not everything can be learned from books, and it is ultimately one’s value system that helps guide them forward.

About the Viral Video

A recent viral video, the location of which has not been identified, has been circulating on the internet due to the unique emotion of the person captured on camera.

The video shows a laborer painting the walls of a school from a height who suddenly stopped all his work and stood still as soon as the national anthem began playing in the background. The painter doesn’t even budge for a second, while students in the school corridors continue walking and chatting without paying much attention to the national anthem.

'True Indian': Netizens React to Viral Video

Meanwhile, since posted on the internet, the video caught Twitter users attention, who started hailing the painter for the respect he shows for the national anthem. While one user called him a real Indian, another pointed over a fact that education is not found only in books. Further, a third user expressed his respect for the man. A fourth commented, “He is well educated.” A fifth wrote, “Shame on the students who didn’t stop.”