Pack of stray dogs attack 18-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Alwar | WATCH A CCTV footage shows the girl being attacked by nearly 10 stray dogs when she was walking down the road. The video has raised serious concerns. Check out the video here.

A video of a pack of street dogs attacking an 18-year-old girl has gone viral on the internet. According to reports, the incident took place on Friday in JK Nagar locality in Rajasthan's Alwar when the girl was taking an evening stroll in the neighbourhood.

The CCTV footage shows the girl being attacked by nearly 10 stray dogs when she was walking down the road while talking on the phone. Nearly 10 ran towards her and surrounded her before biting her at least eight times and dragging her to the ground. In the video, the girl is also seen screaming and trying to get off the dogs.

The woman, identified as Navya, told NDTV, "They surrounded me from all sides. I tried to push them away, but they started pulling me down from the front and back. I fell to the ground, and they kept attacking me. I am still in shock."

Local councillor Hetram Yadav said multiple complaints have been made to the municipal corporation. He said, "We have complained to the municipal corporation several times, but no action has been taken. If the problem is not resolved soon, more serious incidents may occur in the future. The authorities must act immediately."

The video has garnered over 115.6K views since being posted. Several users also commented on the video and raised their concerns. One of the users wrote, "Authorties ko sonchna chahiye street dogs ke bare me."

Another wrote, "Stray dog attacks are getting out of hand…. hope authorities step up to ensure safety…" A third user commented, "How many more injuries, accidents and deaths will it take for our politicians and bureaucrats to wake up and take action against this stray dog menace?"

One of the comments read, "Stray dog attacks in India are increasing rapidly, yet the authorities seem to be ignoring the issue. Public safety should be the top priority! - Animal welfare is important, but human lives cannot be put at risk. Need solutions, not excuses!"

ALSO READ: PIN Code Racism: Indian co-founder's post sparks debate, says 'they’ve drawn borders..'