Owl interrupts murder trial, causes chaos in South African courtroom; rescued

Owl interrupts murder trial

Trending News: During a court session in Brakpan, South Africa, an uninvited guest caused a stir among the attendees. The unexpected visitor was an owl that flew into the courtroom through a hole in the ceiling, sending people "running out screaming" during a murder trial. The Brakpan SPCA contacted the Owl Rescue Centre for help rescuing the barn owl from the magistrate's courtroom.

The Owl Rescue Centre successfully rescued the owl, and a photo of the bird was shared on their Facebook page. The post quickly went viral, with over 1,000 likes and numerous comments from readers. While some people found the incident amusing, others were concerned about the safety of the owl and the need to protect wildlife.

Take a look at the post below:

Several commenters questioned why people were so scared of owls, which are typically harmless to humans. Others proposed humorous names for the owl, such as "The Honourable Judge J. Barn Owl" or "Your Honor," and joked about the bird presiding over future court proceedings.

