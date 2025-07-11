Original Birkin bag sells at auction for $10 million, internet in splits | WATCH The ultimate luxury splurge! Original Hermes Birkin bag sells for a whopping $10 million, sending shockwaves online. Witness the jaw-dropping moment that left the internet in splits!

New Delhi:

A dented and stained Hermès Birkin bag, previously held by British singer and actress Jane Birkin, has become the most expensive handbag sold. According to CNN, the legendary accessory got approx. Rs 86 crores (€8.6 million, $10 million), including fees, at a Sotheby's online auction in Paris, breaking previous records.

The iconic Hermes gold handbag sold at Sotheby's auction as part of the Paris Fashion Icon sale, making it the most expensive handbag ever sold at an auction. The bag's auction culminated in a 10-minute bidding war between nine determined collectors.

Who bought the OG Birkin?

While Sotheby's could not identify the buyer of the original Birkin bag, it did indicate that the Hermes bag was sold to an undisclosed "private collector" from Japan. According to Sotheby's, the buyer from Japan made the bid over the phone.

What sets this Hermes Birkin bag apart?

It's not the diamonds or rare skins but the history that comes with them. CNN reports that Jane Birkin used the bag practically every day from 1985 to 1994. The old black leather still retains her initials "J.B.", nail clippers on the strap, and UNICEF and Médecins du Monde stickers.

While today's collectors frequently approach Birkins as unspoiled investments, Birkin herself emphasised utility. The bag's worn-out appearance added to its attractiveness. In 1994, she actually sold it to raise funds for AIDS research.

According to CNN, the inspiration for the Birkin arose while flying from Paris to London in 1981. Jane Birkin's wicker basket went over in front of Hermes' CEO, Jean-Louis Dumas. She informed him that she required a bag "half the size of my suitcase". He handed her the sick bag.

Hermes created the first bag in 1985 and eventually gave Birkin four more. She received royalties but gave them to charity.

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party.

