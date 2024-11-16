'Only in Australia': Couple returns from work to find cute Koala in bedroom | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Australian couple returns from work to find cute Koala in bedroom.

Australia is home to many weird and fascinating animals that surprise anyone who visits. It can be either kangaroos or crocodiles; there is always something new and interesting popping up on its side by side. But what would you do if you came home from work that day, and entered your bedroom only to find out the cute and cuddly koala there? That is exactly what happened to one couple in Adelaide, Australia.

A viral video of the shocking house guest that has gobbled everybody's attention globally about a sweet incident where the cuddly koala snuggled up atop their bed, can be seen sitting down comfortably to sit atop the bed, beaming with happiness in all regards, as if he were at home.

According to Fran Dias Rufino, a Brazillian immigrant in Australia, and her husband Bruno returned to their home around 12:30 AM on Wednesday and spotted the cute Koala. “I was scared, happy and excited at the same time,” Fran told CNN.

“Only in Australia haahahahah. We came from work now (12:30am) and we just found A KOALA in my bedroom in my bed. Any tips? I was so nervous that I forgot my English ahahahha. Brunno put him out in the end but I was scared because he was aggressive,” Fran wrote on her Instagram post.

Check out the viral video here:

This experience may be bothering or even scaring some, but some koalas are rarely aggressive and non-aggressive. Koalas are also known to always sleep. It is hard to think of an experience wherein this koala must have done something bad to the couple. It would be unusual and special to experience the presence of a koala in one's home.

