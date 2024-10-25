'Only death in family is excused': Manager's shocking response to employee's car crash sparks outrage online

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representational image

Good work culture is something which every employee looks for in any organisation. A toxic environment or bad seniors at the workplace can badly affect employee's health. One such case of a toxic manager surfaced online when an employee sent a picture of his badly damaged car after an accident to his boss, asking for a leave. His manager's 'insensitive' reply to him has become a hot topic on social media, wherein the boss can be seen still asking about the time of his joining the office.

In his reply, the manager acknowledged the employee's late coming but insisted that nothing other than a death in the family can be considered as an excuse. His viral response garnered high outrage among the netizens.

A user on X (previously called Twitter) named Kira shared a screenshot of the chat between the employee and his manager with a caption that reads, ''What would y’all respond with if your manager says this?''

The image shows that the employee shared a picture of his damaged car to his manager. In reply, his manager wrote, ''Keep me updated on what time you’re expecting to be here.'' ''It’s understandable why you would be late, but regardless anything that prevents you from being at the workplace other than a death in the family is unexcused at any company,'' the manager added.

Netizens reaction

Reacting to the picture, one user wrote, ''Managers like this scare me, like is your life that miserable?!'' ''I would show up at their house early the next morning and slash all 4 tires on their car and then ask why they are late when they eventually turn up in a taxi,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Block and delete. Never go back to that work. And if any company in the future ever asked why you left you can pull up this screenshot.'' Let us know what would you have done if anything similar conversation you had with your manager.