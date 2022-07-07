On MS Dhoni's birthday, wife Sakshi shares inside video from grand celebration in London | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SAKSHIDHONI On MS Dhoni's birthday, wife Sakshi shares inside video from Thala's grand celebration in London | WATCH

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: It's former India captain and talismanic Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 41st birthday today. There's no doubt about the fact that he enjoys a massive fan following not just in India but also all across the world. This is why social media is filled with adorable wishes for Thala on Thursday. Not just this, but on this special occasion, the cricketer's wife Sakshi treated everyone with a surprise. She is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing what's up in their life. Taking to Instagram, Sakshi posted a video of MS Dhoni in which he could be seen celebrating his birthday in style in London. They were joined by their friends including team India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in the celebration.

Coming back to the video clip, it was a reel in which Dhoni could be seen wearing a jacket and grey pants blowing candles while cutting his cake. There was another cake nearby that had Dhoni's name written on it. Alongside the reel, Sakshi wished her husband by writing a simple caption that read, "Happy Bday" along with a heart emoji.

The clip even caught the attention of many celebrities and fans who left their wishes for the legendary captain in the comments section. Ranveer Singh wished the cricketer and wrote, "Love you, Mahi! Happiest birthday to you! Love and energy!” Singer Guru Randhawa commented, "Happy birthday to the one and only sir." Singer Stebin Ben shared, "Happiest Birthday to Mahi Bhai." While Sophie Chaudhry wrote, "Happy happy bday to the GOAT!! Big hug Mahi."

Have a look:

For those unversed, Sakshi and MSD landed in London earlier this week and celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on July 4. Coming back to Sakshi's video, it slowly went viral on the internet. It has been posted just a few hours ago and has ever since received over 1.5 million views.

Apart from this, Twitter has been abuzz on the occasion and ever since morning hashtag #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni has been trending real-time. See it here:

We wish MS Dhoni a very happy birthday!