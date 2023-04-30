Olympic ice skaters go Bollywood, dance to Aishwarya Rai songs in old viral video. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Olympic ice skaters go Bollywood

Trending News: Bollywood has been capturing hearts around the world for decades with its colourful dance numbers and catchy music. It's no surprise that an old video of two former Olympic figure skaters performing classic Bollywood hits has gone viral on social media. Meryl Davis and Charlie White, both world champions in figure skating, glide effortlessly on the ice to iconic songs of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan like "Kajra Re", "Silsila Ye Chahat Ka", and "Dola Re Dola" in a routine performed at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.

The video, recently reposted on the official Instagram page of the Olympics on International Dance Day, has already garnered more than 68,000 likes and thousands of views. In the video, Davis and White flawlessly execute smooth spins, kathak moves, and jolting jumps, creating a truly astounding and mesmerizing performance. The choice of songs and their attire, which aligned with the Bollywood theme, added to the uniqueness and entertainment value of the clip.

Comments on the video ranged from praise for the pair's skill and grace on the ice to admiration for the beauty of the Bollywood songs and their ability to set the stage for the performance. One user noted how Charlie White's movements were accurate and graceful, not something many men can do with perfect body language. Another said they had watched the video a billion times and still got goosebumps. Yet another user summed up the performance by saying, "Bollywood supremacy."

