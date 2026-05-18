X user praises Odisha student working delivery job after father’s death: 'Silent fighters walk among us'

New Delhi:

A heartfelt post about a young delivery agent from Odisha is touching social media users online after an X user shared how the college student has been balancing studies, work and family responsibilities following his father’s death.

The post, which has now gone viral, described the young man as one of the many “silent fighters” people encounter every day without fully knowing their struggles.

A brief conversation that stayed with the internet

According to the viral post, the X user named Manas Muduli met the delivery worker inside a housing society in Bhubaneswar while he was carrying quick-commerce deliveries on a Sunday morning. During a short conversation, the young man reportedly shared that he is a college student working part-time on a delivery platform, with Sundays becoming full work days because college remains closed.

The post further revealed that the student lost his father a year ago. His father had reportedly worked in a small private company, leaving behind no pension or major savings for the family. X post read, "Today, he is managing his studies and expenses in Bhubaneswar through hard work and dignity, while also sending some money back to his mother, who lives in a village about 150 km away."

Internet praises the dignity of hard work

As the post gained traction online, many users responded emotionally to the story and praised the student’s resilience and sense of responsibility.

One user wrote that every student should experience part-time work at least once because it teaches confidence, responsibility and the value of money in ways classrooms often cannot. The comment also pointed out how part-time work still carries a social stigma in many Indian households despite the dignity attached to honest labour.

Another user expressed admiration for the student’s determination and even offered financial help if contact details were available. Several users also pointed out that countless young people across India quietly work to support their families, fund siblings’ education, and manage household responsibilities while continuing their own studies.

‘You never know who is fighting which battle’

Many reactions online focused less on the delivery job itself and more on the unseen struggles people carry while continuing their daily lives normally.

One viral response noted how important it is to remain kind to everyone because people often continue functioning despite dealing with grief, financial stress and emotional pressure privately.

The emotional response to the story appears to come from how relatable it feels to many Indians familiar with family sacrifice, financial hardship and quiet resilience.

Why stories like this resonate online

In the middle of fast-moving internet trends, stories centred around ordinary people quietly handling extraordinary responsibilities often strike a strong emotional chord online.

Many users said the delivery agent’s story reminded them of students, workers and young earners they encounter daily but rarely stop to think about deeply.

The post has now become a larger conversation about the dignity of labour, economic struggles and the resilience of young people trying to support their families while building their own futures.