Everything about Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong who threatened South Korea with nuclear weapons

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@WUNFIF North Korea's Kim Jong-un with sister Kim Yo-jong

The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo-jong has been creating headlines ever since she issued threats to South Korea in the past three days. Kim Yo-jong's angry retorts came after South Korea's defence chief Suh Wook said that his country has the ability to make precision strikes to hit any target in North Korea, while addressing the communist country's missile tests. Suh had said South Korea's military had missiles with "the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea when there are clear signs of North’s missile launch."

In response, Kim Yo Jong said it was a "very big mistake" for "lunatic" Suh to have discussed a pre-emptive strike against a nuclear power, according to the report in KCNA. “In case South Korea opts for a military confrontation with us, our nuclear combat force will have to inevitably carry out its duty," said Kim Yo Jong.

From calling Suh Wook a' scum-like guy' to threatening South Korea with nuclear weapons, North Korea’s powerful sister is being considered more dangerous than Kim Jong-un by the netizens.

But who is Kim Yo Jong and what role does she play in power politics?

Early life

Kim Yo-Jong was reportedly born on September 26, 1987, though there are no official records available. She studied in Switzerland along with her brother Kim Jong-un and lived an extremely private life with bodyguards monitoring their every move.

Personal life

Kim Yo-Jong is believed to be married to Choe Song, the younger son of Korean Workers’ Party secretary, Choe Ryong Hae since 2014. Choe Song is thought to be a fellow alumnus of Kim Il-sung University or either working at a military unit responsible for guarding the country's leader.

Kim Yo-jong reportedly gave birth to a child in May 2015. During the 2018 Winter Olympics, Kim was reported to have disclosed being pregnant.

Rise to prominence

Kim Yo Jong rarely made public appearances until 2010 when she was first photographed attending a party conference. But later she made regular appearances with her father Kim Jong Il and was part of his entourage. Kim received her first official mention in state media in March 2014, when she accompanied her brother in voting for the Supreme People's Assembly.

She became the first member of the Kim dynasty to visit South Korea in an official capacity. In October 2014, she was reported to have taken over state duties for her brother while he underwent medical treatment. The following month, she was appointed First Deputy Director of the party's Propaganda and Agitation Department.

Social media recognition

In April 2020, rumors of Kim Jong-un's ill health brought significant attention to Kim Yo-jong as a possible successor of the government's leadership in North Korea. In August, she gained additional attention on social media when Kim Jong-un was reported to have been in a coma.

Kim Yo-jong's role in Kim Jong-un's life

According to South Korea’s intelligence agency, Kim Yo Jong is believed to be serving as Kim Jong Un's "de facto second-in-command". She is also entitled to be an important part of North Korean leadership after she was promoted last year to the country's top policy-making body. She is responsible for her nation's relations with the United States and South Korea. She regularly accompanies Kim Jong-un on his "field guidance" trips.