Nora Fatehi trolled for holding Indian flag upside down at FIFA World Cup, netizens are enraged | Video

Nora Fatehi's stunning performance during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar made headlines and won her a lot of admiration. Her performance was highly praised. While she received support from many, the actress also faced backlash for her performance at the stadium. Actually, Nora asked the audience for an Indian flag after her performance. She then opted to hold and wave the flag for the rest of the performance. The video of that moment quickly went viral on social media, and viewers were quick to note that she was holding the flag inverted. The video infuriated netizens, who took to social media to voice their anger.

In the viral video, the former dancer and now actress is seen hoisting the flag upside-down. She can also be seen briefly draping the flag around herself. Following that, Nora can be seen saying "Jai Hind" with the audience. The video then shows her casually giving the flag to the audience.

As soon as the video went viral, it stirred up the internet. Netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Even she doesnt know how to wave the flag, she is waving from green to orange..So disgraceful." Another user commented, "Omg no respect for flag this is so bad acting and performing is not everything look at the way they are throwing the flag so disrespectful." A third user commented, "Tiranga holding in wrng way green colour should not be up ...its orange ...which should be." A user also commented, "Respect the flag..Why she is representing India."

The video was widely criticized. While some highlighted that she held the flag inverted, others stressed how she disrespected the country's flag. Some people also question why she is even representing the nation.

