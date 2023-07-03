Noida’s resident points out Multiplex’s overpriced food; Bill picture goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER High prices of snacks in cinema halls

Post covid, the footfall at cinema halls has drastically dropped and most of the audience would rather watch from the comfort of their homes on OTT platforms. But, the covid is not the only reason for the downfall, the exorbitant prices of snacks and drinks are also one of the reasons that plays a part.

One such case has come up. A man named Tridip K Mandal took to Twitter and shared his thoughts. He went to the PVR at the Mall of India in Noida to watch a movie and decided to buy regular cheese popcorn and the same-sized Pepsi to go with it. However, he was quite unhappy with the prices of the snacks and even compared them to an annual subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

Sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, “Rs 460 for 55gm of cheese popcorn, RS 360 for 600ml of Pepsi. Total Rs 820 at @_PVRCinemas Noida. That’s almost equal to the annual subscription of @PrimeVideoIN. No wonder people don’t go to cinemas anymore. Movie watching with the family has just become unaffordable”.

For the unversed, an Amazon Prime Video subscription is available in India for Rs.999 per year, while the standard Prime subscription costs Rs.1499 annually.

After Tridip posted this, the tweet viral within no time, and several comments flooded the social media platform. One user even said, Totally! Went to PVR yesterday. A regular popcorn and Pepsi combo were 600-something. This is the smallest combo available. Another commented, “Basically for OTT, you are purchasing your own TV, sofa, and a place to watch. You are essentially watching the same video that others are watching.

Some even said to strongly oppose this and voice out that should be stopped with overpriced snacks. One user commented, “Capitalism at its finest”.

Another added, “Actually it’s not the movie which is expensive, it’s the food they sell is expensive. They should allow outside food.” Another user sarcastically added, “And then they write to enjoy the show”.

