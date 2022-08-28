Noida twin towers demolition: Residents around share pics & videos of buildings from their balconies, road

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Noida twin towers demolition

Noida twin towers demolition: The Supertech twin towers in Noida are all set to be demolished today at 2.30 pm, putting an end to a 9-year-long battle. Road diversions were put in place early in the morning, as the evacuation of all residents from the two adjoining housing societies of Emerald Court and ATS Village in Sector 93A was completed around 8 am. With this, social media platforms have been buzzing, as both buildings will be brought down by an implosion in a matter of just 9 seconds. For many, it has become a selfie spot while others are posting photos from their balconies.

A user posted a video of the Noida twin tower and wrote, "All set to say final good bye. Acha chalta hu duyao mein yaad rakhna....#NoidaTowerDemolition." Another said, "Both the towers of the Noida Supertech Twin Towers are looking at each other for the last time before being demolished today. And they say buildings don't have emotions.#NoidaTowerDemolition #TwinTowers."

According to ANI, "560 police personnel, 100 people from reserve forces, 4 Quick Response Teams and NDRF team have been deployed on the spot to tackle any untoward situation." Also Read: Noida Supertech Twin Towers demolition: Residents gear up to vacate their homes | Exclusive pics, videos

Road diversions were put in place early in the morning. The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.

Over 3,700 kg of explosives has been loaded into the twin towers, which are scheduled to be imploded at 2.30 pm, and an area of roughly 500 square metres around them has been converted into an exclusion zone, where no human, vehicle or animal is allowed.

