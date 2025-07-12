Noida's 'fake wedding' invite goes viral; no dulha, rishtedaar, just dhol, dance and dinner, check details There has been a rise in 'fake wedding celebrations', wherein there's all the bits of a traditional Indian wedding, except the bride and groom and rituals. A user, named 'Aaraynsh', took to X to share a picture of the invite, which is titled "Fake Wedding". Check out the details here.

New Delhi:

Weddings are mostly a fun affair, if the nosy relatives and drama are cut off. Food, fun, dance; all come together to make it memorable. There has been a rise in 'fake wedding celebrations", wherein there's all the bits of a traditional Indian wedding, except the bride and groom and rituals.

A user, named 'Aaraynsh', took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture of the invite, which is titled "Fake Wedding". The invite mentions live band and dhol, live food counter, decoration, ethnic wear and selfie booth. The venue for the event is Trippy Tequila, which is located in Gardens Galleria Mall in Noida.

The baarat will begin at 8:00 PM on Saturday, July 12. The invite also says, "Wear traditional attire and get a complimentary shaadi wali LIIT." The tickets for the event is price between Rs. 999 and Rs. 1499.

Female cover charge is Rs. 999, stag cover charge and couple cover charge is Rs. 1499. The post garnered 538.6K views since being posted. The caption reads, "Now you can pay ₹1499 and attend a fake wedding. No dulha, no rishtedaar, you come, take the vibe and go home. This covers food, dhol, dancing, and Instagram worthy pictures. Wild concept!"

Several users took to the comments section to share their reactions. One of them said, "Good for people who don’t get invited for weddings." Another wrote, "The concept is wild… imagine someone actually turning up with a pandit and getting married there, all under ₹1499...That would be wild too..!!"

A third comment read, "I'm pretty sure some minimalistic couples who dont wanna spend on wedding would use the backdrop hire a photographer and get a wedding album out of it."

One user wrote, "Bina naraz foofa ke wo vibes nahi ayengi.'Beta, agla number tumhara hi hai' bol ke charas bone wale rishtedaron ke bina shadi incomplete hogi Wo bhi rakho!" One user said, "That’s next level! Paying ₹1499 for a wedding without the commitment? Just show up, enjoy the food, dance, and leave with some great Insta pics. Who needs the stress of actually getting married when you can get the vibe without the drama?"

