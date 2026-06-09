Who is Nithya Raman? The Indian-origin LA mayor contender compared to Zohran Mamdani

New Delhi:

Indian-origin politician Nithya Raman has secured a place in the Los Angeles mayoral race after overtaking Republican television personality Spencer Pratt in the June 2 primary, according to a CNN projection. The result sets up a November showdown between Raman and incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Raman, a progressive Democrat and member of the Los Angeles City Council, finished with 28.5% of the vote, ahead of Pratt's 25.8%. The closely watched race was effectively a battle for second place, with Bass having already been projected to advance on election night.

Who is Nithya Raman?

Raman, 44, is an urban planner who has represented Los Angeles City Council's 4th District since 2020. Her election to the council made history, as she became the first Asian American woman and the first South Asian to serve on the body.

Born into a Tamil Iyer family in Kerala, Raman moved to Louisiana in the United States when she was six years old. She later earned a bachelor's degree in political theory from Harvard University and went on to complete a master's degree in urban planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Before relocating to Los Angeles in 2014, Raman spent time in India, where she founded Transparent Chennai, a non-profit research organisation that used data and community organising to advocate for underserved communities in Chennai.

After moving to Los Angeles, she worked for the city administrative officer. In 2017, she founded the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition, a homelessness outreach non-profit organisation.

Raman entered electoral politics in 2020 with a campaign focused heavily on homelessness. She went on to win a Los Angeles City Council seat, defeating a candidate backed by Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton.

Why Nithya Raman gets compared to Zohran Mamdani

Raman's mayoral bid has attracted significant attention within Los Angeles politics. Her decision to run came only weeks after she endorsed Bass, a move that surprised many political observers.

She has frequently been compared to New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, with both politicians sharing connections to the Democratic Socialists of America.

The Associated Press also projected Raman's advancement, concluding that she had secured enough support to enter a runoff against Bass. Although she trailed Pratt on election night, Raman gained momentum in the following days. By Sunday, she had outperformed both Bass and Pratt, adding roughly 43,000 more votes than Pratt and increasing her overall vote share by about five percentage points.

Reacting to the result, Raman thanked her supporters and campaign volunteers.

"I'm incredibly honoured that voters have given us the opportunity to advance to the general election for Mayor of Los Angeles," she said.

"To the thousands of supporters who knocked doors, made calls, sent texts, donated, and opened their homes for events across the city, and to everyone else who made this moment possible: thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

Homelessness has remained a central issue in Raman's mayoral campaign. She has pledged to reduce the number of people living in tents and encampments before Los Angeles hosts the 2028 Olympic Games.

Raman has argued that the city is at a "breaking point" and struggling to manage basic services while also responding effectively to homelessness and housing shortages, according to The Guardian.

She lives in Silver Lake with her husband, Vali Chandrasekaran, and their young twins, Karna and Kaveri.

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