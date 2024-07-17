Nita Ambani's heartfelt 'Kanyadaan' speech brings guests to tears at Anant-Radhika's wedding | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Nita Ambani's heartfelt 'Kanyadaan' speech brings guests to tears

At her younger son Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, highlighted the profound cultural significance of Kanyadaan. She described it as a deeply noble act within Indian culture, emphasising that parents don't "give away" their daughters.

Watch the video:

Mrs Ambani conveyed that, from her perspective as both a daughter and a mother of daughters and sons, the traditional concept of 'giving away' a daughter doesn't fully capture the true essence of the relationship. She emphasised that daughters are not objects to be handed over but cherished blessings for life. She elaborated that Kanyadaan transcends mere ritual; it symbolises the union of two families. One family welcomes a son, while the other embraces a daughter. This ceremony signifies mutual love and respect, forging a deeper bond between the families and marking the beginning of a unified extended family.

"How does one part with the piece of their heart, the affection, joy and memories, a daughter has shared with a family over the years? They cannot be handed over, and they are there forever. A daughter is not a possession to be transferred, but a blessing to be cherished and treasured. She is the source of happiness, love and light that she will now also share with her new family.," she said.

"Indian spiritual and cultural traditions hold women in the highest esteem. Our scriptures teach us where there are daughters, there is auspiciousness. Daughters have a higher God-given power. Our daughters make houses feel like heaven," Nita Ambani added.

Nita Ambani's heartfelt speech about the 'Kanyadaan' tradition moved many guests, including her husband Mukesh Ambani, to tears.

Mrs Ambani highlighted how Hindu beliefs have changed over time to always honour and respect women. This flexibility has helped Hindu traditions stay meaningful and modern, always valuing women's dignity. The Kanyadaan ritual, at its core, symbolises love, respect, and togetherness. It shows the importance of family and how marriage brings a beautiful sharing of roles and responsibilities. Celebrating Kanyadaan is about honouring daughters and welcoming the future with warmth and openness.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wrapped up their long wedding celebrations with a grand ceremony at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. They got married on July 12 after weeks of lavish pre-wedding events that started in March. The event was attended by Bollywood stars, socialites, and various Indian politicians.

