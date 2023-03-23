News anchor won’t stop laughing at interviewee’s Zoom filter fail, viral video is too funny to miss. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @RAAOFSA Anchor won’t stop laughing at interviewee’s Zoom fail

Trending News: A recent news segment in Adelaide, Australia turned into a hilarious moment when a guest struggled to find the right Zoom background during a live interview. Mark Borlace, a representative from the Royal Automobile Association, accidentally chose a filter that made it look like he was wearing a miniature pizza-shaped hat. His initial attempt was to blur his background, but he ended up selecting a photo of a girl washing a car and a man scuba diving with a turtle.

As he tried to navigate through the filters, Alice Monfries, the host of 9News Adelaide, couldn't contain her laughter and erupted into a fit of giggles. As Monfries struggled to regain her composure, Borlace tried to remedy the situation by logging out and coming back in. However, Monfries continued to giggle, and the video of the hilarious incident was later posted on her Twitter account. The Royal Automobile Association also reposted the video on their Facebook page, adding a lighthearted caption that poked fun at Borlace's Zoom fail.

Watch the viral video of TV presenter laughing at interviewee’s Zoom fail here:

The comical moment didn't end there, as Borlace's partner Monique made a pizza party hat for him and shared a photo of him wearing it. The incident has since gone viral, with people around the world sharing the video and adding their own funny comments.

Image Source : FACEBOOK/@RAAOFSABorlace's partner Monique made a pizza party hat for him

