New Zealand MP, who shot to viral fame, performs Haka dance again to rip up controversial bill | WATCH

Hana-Rawhiti Kareariki Maipi-Clarke, New Zealand’s youngest Member of Parliament (MP), has yet again made headlines over a dramatic protest at the Parliament. The 22-year-old Te Pati Maori MP, who caught the attention of the media last year for the haka she performed in her first speech in parliament, brought oblivion to a session that the Members of Parliament were having on Thursday by ripping up a copy of the controversial Treaty Principles Bill and performing the traditional Maori war dance.

Her protest, which was joined by spectators in the public gallery, caused a brief suspension of the House. Speaker Gerry Brownlee ordered the removal of the public before the session resumed. The bill in question, introduced by the ACT New Zealand party, seeks to reinterpret the Treaty of Waitangi, signed in 1840 between the British Crown and Maori chiefs, which has long been a cornerstone of New Zealand’s relationship with its Indigenous people.

The bill, despite passing the first reading on Thursday, is regarded by many Maori as diminishing their rights; therefore, massive demonstrations have occurred. Many Māori have begun a protest march that will take nine days and go all the way from the north to Wellington to demonstrate against the bill.

The bill seeks a narrower interpretation of the Treaty, which Maori critics argue undermines their rights as Indigenous people. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, whose party voted for the bill despite opposing it, has dismissed the bill as overly simplistic and divisive.

As a result, in Parliament, there were protests, with some veteran opposition ever-outraged members of Parliament such as Maori MP Willie Jackson calling it a disgraceful action. “This is a harm and division that I am afraid you are also part of,” said fellow Te Pati Maori MP Rawiri Waititi.

Maipi-Clarke's protest adds to the growing tension surrounding the bill, which has sparked fierce debate about race relations and the treatment of Maori in New Zealand. Despite limited support, the bill is expected to progress to further readings and public submissions before the next vote. Protests are expected to intensify in the coming days, with thousands planning to rally in Wellington.