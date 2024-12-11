New York's only Indian Michelin restaurant by chef Vijay Kumar Semma retains honour for second year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE New York's only Indian Michelin restaurant retains the crown.

New York is known for its richly diverse food culture, and one restaurant that stands out from the rest is Chef Vijay Kumar Semma's Indian Michelin restaurant. Situated in the heart of the city, this South Indian restaurant named 'Semma' has just maintained its Michelin star for the second consecutive year. The menu by Chef Semma is very expertly crafted to reflect the vibrant and complex flavours of Indian cuisine, using traditional techniques and modern twists. The celebrated menu at the restaurant focuses on "micro-regional" foods from Kumar's home state and it includes Chettinad dishes from his childhood.

Take a look at Chef Vijay Kumar Semma's post:

Semma's official account on Instagram, celebrated the news, writing: "We're thrilled and honored to announce that @semmanyc has retained its Michelin Star for a second year! Many thanks to @michelinguide @michelininspectors for continuing to recognize the hard work that @chef.vijayakumar and our entire team puts into every moment. We're continually indebted to our community that continues to show up for what we believe in- #unapologeticfoods. Here's to another great year!" (sic)

Noted food critic Vir Sanghvi took to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), to congratulate the restaurant for its feat. "Congratulations to the amazing Chef Vijay for retaining his Michelin star for Semma in New York. Congratulations also to Chintan Pandya & Roni. Mazumdar who run the group behind Semma" (sic)

About Chef Vijay Kumar Semma

The renowned chef was born and raised in the small town of Natham in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. As per the HT report, Kumar attended culinary school in Tiruchy and graduated in 2001. Before Semma, Kumar ran two restaurants called 'Dosa' and 'Rasa' in San Francisco. Before closing in 2025, Rasa gained a Michelin Star.

