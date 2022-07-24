New President Droupadi Murmu receives special congratulatory wish from Amul, see here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMUL_INDIA Droupadi Murmu Amul doodle

With NDA's Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu securing the majority mark to be elected as the 15th President of India, a special tribute followed in. Keeping up with its tradition of posting topical doodles on film releases, celebrity weddings and other significant events, dairy brand Amul celebrated Droupadi Murmu's win with a special doodle.

In the post, there's Droupadi Murmu's doodle with folding hands with a backdrop of parliament. It has "MurMuther India" written over it and the caption of the post reads, "#Amul Topical: Welcoming, Madam President!" Take a look at the post:

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu secured victory in the Presidential poll on Thursday after the third round of counting as out of the 3,219 valid votes counted so far, she bagged 2,161 while Opposition's nominee Yashwant Sinha got 1,058. Murmu and Sinha were pitted against each other in the contest. It emerged that votes were clearly stacked in Murmu's favour.

President-designate of India Droupadi S. Murmu is not new to records and several are already to her credit in a dizzying political career spanning barely a quarter century, zooming from a Municipal Councillor in 1997 to the country's First Citizen in 2022, for which she will take the oath on Monday (July 25).

With this, Murmu will be the first tribal, second woman, post Pratibha Patil (2007-2012), and the latest President with a teaching background after Dr. S. Radhakrishnan (1962-1967), Dr Zakir Hussain (1967-69), Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma (1992-1997), K.R. Narayanan (1997-2002), and Pranab Mukherjee (2012-17), ascending to the country's highest office.

At 64, Murmu will be the youngest-ever President, pipping the record-holder, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy (1977-1982), who also took office at 64, by a couple of months.

