Netizens shocked after woman earning Rs 38 lakh a week by selling her farts online gets hospitalized

Anything can happen on the internet! A shocking example of the same is the fact that a US woman who was known for selling her farts in a jar recently got hospitalized for doing that act way too much. Yes, that's true! YouTuber and reality TV star Stephanie Matto, 31, from Connecticut, ended herself in a hospital after she experienced shooting pain in her chest. After various blood tests and electrocardiograms, it was found out that the pain occurred due to excess gas from her diet of beans, eggs and banana protein shakes. She has finally announced her retirement on her Instagram handle. For those unversed, the self-proclaimed "fartrepreneur" began selling farts in November last year and went up to squeeze out up to 50 jars worth of farts a week, earning more than $50,000 (Rs 38 lakh) per week.

Talking about her viral business, she said, she "thought it’d be a hilarious publicity move that would get a lot of people’s attention." Recollecting her fart attack, Stephanie said, "I remember within one day I had about three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black bean soup. I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed and I could feel pressure in my stomach moving upward. It was quite hard to breathe and every time I tried to breathe in I'd feel a pinching sensation around my heart. And that, of course, made my anxiety escalate."

She continued, "I didn't tell my doctors about the farting in the jar but I did tell them about my diet. It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn't a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains. I was advised to change my diet and to take a gas suppressant medication, which has effectively ended my business."

Meanwhile, have a look at how Netizens reacted when they came to know about her venture and hospitalization:

Steph gained international recognition after she participated in the reality show “90 Day Fiancé”, and later went on to start her own YouTube channel.