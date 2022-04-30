Netizens furious at Emmys & Oscars for overlooking Lata Mangeshkar’s contribution to cinema

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER After Oscars, Grammy Awards left out Lata Mangeshkar from 'In Memoriam' section

Netizens furious at Emmys & Oscars: Everyone who loves music, loves Lata Mangeshkar! The legendary singer who started singing at the age of five was hailed the ‘Voice of India’ and through the course of her illustrious career contributed to over 25,000 songs in a career spanning 7 decades. it’s no surprise that netizens today were furious with the legend’s exclusion at the Emmys and the Oscar awards, who failed to recognize her lifetime contribution to cinema and the global music industry. The hashtags #ShameonEmmy and #ShameonOscars have been trending on the internet with several voicing their disappointment and anger at not having the singer’s memory being honored on these prestigious global platforms.

While it is left to be seen whether the awards will take action and rectify the oversight, Star Plus' ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ is all set to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar by bringing eighteen of the country’s biggest singers together to pay homage to her voice and her legacy.

The 8 episode, hour long series will be out on 1st May, 2022, 7pm every Sunday on StarPlus and promises to revive the glory of Lata Mangeshkar’s inimitable voice and the beautiful memories she left behind.

About Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar also holds the honour of being the first-ever Indian to perform in the prestigious Royal Albert Hall, London and is the recipient of the highest French civilian award the ‘Officer of the Legion of Honour’ which the French government conferred on her in 2007. Apart from the impact she made here in India and the many honours she was conferred with for her spectacular work, the singer was also well known to English, Russian, Dutch, Nepali and Swahili natives having recorded songs in these languages.

Mangeshkar died on January 6 due to multiple organ failure. She was 92-years-old.