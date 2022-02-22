Ye Baat Digest Nai Ho Rahi! Netizens divided after Munawar Faruqui joins Kangana Ranaut's show 'Lock Upp'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MRPAREEKJI Netizens divided after Munawar Faruqui joins Kangana Ranaut's show 'Lock Upp'

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp' has been in the discussions for quite some time now. And now the makers have started revealing the contestants of the show. On Tuesday, the name of the second participant came out and he is none other than stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui. Yes, that's true! The controversial comedian was recently arrested by the Indore Police in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and was in jail for almost a month. He will now be seen behind the bars in the show which is produced by Ekta Kapoor and will stream on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji from February 27. As soon as the promo was released, discussions on the internet began. While many were excited to watch Kangana and Munawar on the same show, others were confused as to what will happen now.

Meanwhile, speaking about his association, Munawar said, "Lock Upp is going to be a one-of-a-kind shows, as I believe it has the potential to change the dynamics of the content-viewing experience in the Indian OTT industry. Though it’s going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that this show also gives me an opportunity to be myself in a real set up. I am glad to be associated with ALTBalaji, MX Player for offering me such a unique reality show."

For those unversed, the first confirmed contestant is Nisha Rawal, who was in the news last year for her marital dispute with her ex-husband Karan Mehra.

In the show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock-up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. Kangana will be seen hosting Alt Balaji's show.