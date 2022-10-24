Netflix trolled for 'Cherrapunji Ki Diwali' advertisement, netizens say 'zero research done'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NETFLIX INDIA Netflix India launched an advertisement on the occasion of Diwali

Netflix India is being trolled by social media users for its latest advertisement titled 'Cherrapunji Ki Diwali'. The OTT giant launched a new commercial on the occasion of the 'festival of lights' but somehow, it has brushed the people the wrong way. Many are saying that is 'token' representation and there has been no research done before making or ideating the concept. However, some people are finding it emotional and even defended the new ad from Netflix India, saying it spreads some much-needed Diwali joy.

Netflix's Cherrapunji Ki Diwali ad: What is it about?

Netflix's new commercial launched on the occasion of Diwali tried to depict how the celebrations are carried out in Cherrapunji, Meghalaya. It has been credited as the 'wettest place on Earth' because of the heavy rainfall it receives for the most part of the year. In the advertisement, the makers tried to connect Diwali and rainfall and showed how the locals celebrate Diwali, burst firecrackers, light diyas, make rangolis and wear traditional clothes on the occasion despite a heavy downpour.

Netizens react to Cherrapunji Ki Diwali ad

After the advertisement was shared online and viewed by people, especially the locals, Netflix India was trolled heavily. Some netizens said that weather conditions during the winter season are nothing like as shown in the commercial. Others pointed out that firecrackers were not burst in the region and locals are not too big on Diwali festivities.

Commenting on the ad, one Instagram user said, "Diwali happens when cherrapunjee has stopped raining and it's the most beautiful time to visit. Warmer and drier than Shillong also in the autumn and winter. And when it rains really bad I the monsoon months, you'll be lucky to even get electricity let alone wifi for Netflix. Wish you had done more research or made a little effort to find out (sic)."

Another commented, "I am from Shillong and honestly, this ad is trying too hard. Neither do people in Cherra wear Sarees, nor do they make rangolis. Crackers, maybe for fun. But do they celebrate Diwali? Hell no! And yes, while it receives the heaviest rainfall in the world, winters are mostly dry (sic)."

Netizens say video is comforting

Some social media users also called the Netflix ad showing Cherrapunji comforting and heartwarming.

