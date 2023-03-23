Netflix announces Indian Matchmaking Season 3, netizens react with hilarious tweets

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Indian Matchmaking Season 3

Trending News: Netflix has announced the return of the popular reality show Indian Matchmaking for a third season, scheduled to premiere on April 21. The show, which became a global hit following its launch in 2020, follows Sima Taparia, India's top matchmaker, as she helps singles find their ideal life partner through arranged marraige. The second season also generated significant buzz, and the update on the third season has already created excitement among fans of the show, with many expressing their enthusiasm on social media.

Netflix shared some stills from the upcoming season on Twitter and Instagram, stating, "Looks like the stars have aligned once again! Sima Taparia is coming back with another season of Indian Matchmaking on April 21!"

Take a look at how Twitter users reacted to Indian Matchmaking Season 3’s announcement here:

Several viewers and even some of the participants in the show have expressed their excitement about the new season on Twitter. One person wrote, "I'm excited for Season 3 of Indian Matchmaking to air on Netflix!"

A participant, Janki Kaneria, tweeted, "Guess what?? I'm going to be on season 3 of Indian Matchmaking."

One viewer even jokingly asked, "Ask Sima aunty meri kismat kab khulegi?" (Ask Sima aunty when will my luck work?).

Here's what other Twitter users had to say.

Despite criticism, the first two seasons of Indian Matchmaking were a hit, and the show trended globally. The announcement of the third season has generated significant excitement among viewers, and many are eagerly awaiting to binge-watch the show on Netflix.

The show's third season will consist of eight episodes, and Sima Taparia will reportedly travel to London, Miami, New York, and Delhi to help singles find a match. According to reports, the upcoming season will feature at least one proposal for marriage.

